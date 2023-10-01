It’s time for our Fall 2023 Listener Survey

We’re curious! Today we’ve launched the Fall 2023 Listener Survey to help us understand how we can best serve your news and information needs, and grow Aspen Public Radio as a leading public broadcast journalism service on Colorado’s western slope.

Last year we turned to you, and asked listeners to tell us what you thought about our programming. Over 250 of you responded, sharing insights about the daily news and information provided by Aspen Public Radio in service to everyone who works, lives, and plays here in our community.

We learned:



over half of survey respondents have been listening to Aspen Public Radio for 15 years or more;

78% of respondents are listening from 7-9am, followed by 61% of respondents listening from 4-6pm, making these dayparts when local news is broadcast the highest two dayparts in the schedule;

a majority of responding listeners (68%) report they rely on Aspen Public Radio for local news;

83% live here full-time (with an additional 11% living here part-time);

nearly 1 in 4 respondents reside in Aspen (23%) and Carbondale (21%), followed by Glenwood Springs (14%), Basalt (13%), Snowmass Village/Old Snowmass (10%), Rifle/Silt/New Castle (6%), El Jebel/Missouri Heights (5%), and elsewhere in Pitkin County (2%), with remaining respondents representing Eagle, Redstone, and elsewhere on the Western Slope of Colorado;

when asked “If Aspen Public Radio could produce more local news, what would you like to see more dedicated coverage of?” leading responses included: local government (65%), investigative reporting (59%), environment (53%), and climate (42%); and

76% of respondents said they know to turn to Aspen Public Radio in times of emergency.

We also asked about what listeners consider their favorite radio programs, suggestions for new programs or podcasts we could consider adding to our broadcast schedule, the perceived value of including weather and traffic updates in our local newscasts, and whether Aspen Public Radio’s broadcast has the right mix of international/ national/ local news (50% say the mix the right; 28% would like more local news; 3% said more national news, 3% said more international news, and 15% reported no preference).

Click here to take the Fall 2023 survey now.

This year’s survey includes 36 simple questions and will take approximately 10 minutes of your time. This is a completely anonymous survey; your opinions and identity will be kept confidential.

We want to hear from you! Share your experiences, opinions, and ideas. The Fall 2023 Listener Survey will be open through midnight on Sunday, October 15.

For any questions or troubleshooting, please call 970.920.9000. Thank you in advance for sharing your feedback!