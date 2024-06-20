Aspen Public Radio celebrates 20 years of Aspen Ideas Festival with live broadcast coverage in 2024

Beginning Friday, June 21, Aspen Public Radio will continue the tradition of airing select live and same-day-delayed broadcasts of sessions from the Aspen Ideas Festival.

The Aspen Ideas Festival returns for its twentieth edition June 23-29, 2024, curated this year by award-winning journalist, editor, and author Tina Brown. The week-long gathering held in Aspen, Colorado, “brings brilliant leaders and thinkers from around the globe to discuss the ideas that will shape tomorrow and help us understand today.” Aspen Ideas: Health takes place June 20-23, 2024 and brings together leaders in health, medicine, and science.

Coverage will be available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org, continuing through Friday, June 28.

The 2024 live broadcast schedule will include the following sessions:



Additionally, Aspen Public Radio will air the following sessions as a special broadcast beginning at 8:00 p.m. MT each evening:

Review the complete schedule here: https://www.aspenideas.org/schedule.

Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice.