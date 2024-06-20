Aspen Public Radio celebrates 20 years of Aspen Ideas Festival with live broadcast coverage in 2024
Beginning Friday, June 21, Aspen Public Radio will continue the tradition of airing select live and same-day-delayed broadcasts of sessions from the Aspen Ideas Festival.
The Aspen Ideas Festival returns for its twentieth edition June 23-29, 2024, curated this year by award-winning journalist, editor, and author Tina Brown. The week-long gathering held in Aspen, Colorado, “brings brilliant leaders and thinkers from around the globe to discuss the ideas that will shape tomorrow and help us understand today.” Aspen Ideas: Health takes place June 20-23, 2024 and brings together leaders in health, medicine, and science.
Coverage will be available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org, continuing through Friday, June 28.
The 2024 live broadcast schedule will include the following sessions:
- Friday, June 21: 10:20am–11:10am MT | Lessons in Global Health Leadership with Kathleen Sebelius, Lola Adedokun and Lia Gebremedhin
- Monday, June 24: 10:20am–11:10am MT | What’s Missing in the Lives of America’s Young People? with Vivek Murthy, Dan Porterfield, Kaya Henderson
- Monday, June 24: 12:30pm–1:20pm MT | Six Hours to Save Democracy with Mary Louise Kelly, Heidi Heitkamp, Janessa Goldbeck and Linda Singh
- Tuesday, June 25: 9:00am–10:00am MT | What Makes a Great Leader? with Indra Nooyi, Darren Walker, Katie Couric and Mitch Landrieu
- Tuesday, June 25: 12:30pm–1:20pm MT | Unfreedom of the Press with Mark Stephens, Caoilfhionn Gallagher, Sebastien Lai and Jose Zamora
- Wednesday, June 26: 12:30pm–1:20pm MT | Insurrectionists Among Us with Vidhya Ramalingam, Jenn White and Alexandra Pelosi
- Thursday, June 27: 10:20am–11:10am MT | Wolves at Our Doorstep with Charles Duhigg, Charles Annenberg Weingarten, Joanna Lambert and Kent Weber
- Thursday, June 27: 1:50pm–2:40pm MT | Sci-Fi or Reality? Talking Tomorrow’s Climate Tech with Harry Atwater, Julia Marsh and Kelly Wanser
- Friday, June 28: 9:00am–10:00am MT | Are American Women Going Backwards? with Katie Couric, Melissa Murray, Roberta Kaplan and Katie Porter
- Friday, June 28: 3:10pm–4:00pm MT | Forgiveness in Times of Turmoil with Samuel Kimbriel, Tamar Gendler and Erin McFee
Additionally, Aspen Public Radio will air the following sessions as a special broadcast beginning at 8:00 p.m. MT each evening:
- Friday, June 21 | Caregiving, a Generational Crisis with Ai-jen Poo and Bertha Coombs
- Friday, June 21 | Climate Doctors: Frontline Medical Care for Climate Change with John Torres, Aparna Bole, Malama Tafuna'i and Bhargavi Chekuri
- Monday, June 24 | The Dilemma of Modern Parenting with Reshma Saujani, Jenna Bush Hager, Aliza Pressman and Grace Bastidas
- Tuesday, June 25 | New Leash on Life: Is Dog Longevity the Key to Ours? with Celine Halioua, Daniel Promislow and Elliot Gerson
- Tuesday, June 25 | A Radical Vision: Art for All in America with Darren Walker, Alice Walton and Anne Kraybill
- Wednesday, June 26 | Are We Failing Our Boys and Men? with Stephanie Ruhle, Richard Reeves, Michael Strautmanis and Wes Moore
- Thursday, June 27 | The Crisis in Trust with Tom Wilson, Dan Porterfield, Jenn White and Julia Dhar
- Thursday, June 27 | Hope in Troubling Times with Nadia Bolz-Weber, Sharon Brous, Greg Epstein and Simran Jeet Singh
- Friday, June 28 | Can We Disagree Better? with Jared Polis, Spencer Cox and Liz Kreutz
- Friday, June 28 | Extreme Heat: The Silent Killer of Climate Change with Jeff Goodell, Jane Gilbert, Marta Segura and Liz Kreutz
Review the complete schedule here: https://www.aspenideas.org/schedule.
Thank you to Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel for making Aspen Ideas Festival programming on Aspen Public Radio possible.
Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice.