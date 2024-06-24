Aspen Public Radio and Aspen Music Festival and School Partner for a Second Year of Live Broadcasts

The Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS) and Aspen Public Radio today announce that they will again team up to broadcast the AMFS’s Sunday concerts live throughout the greater Roaring Fork Valley, beginning Sunday, June 30, 2024.

“We are delighted to partner with Aspen Public Radio again in sharing our Sunday concerts with the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond,” says Laura Smith, Vice President for Marketing and Communications. “Here in our 75th anniversary season we are especially highlighting the vision of our founders, Walter and Elizabeth Paepcke, and their idea that art and ideas are for everyone. They are something to be shared broadly--in Walter’s words, ‘without walls.’ And these free broadcasts do just that, bring the music to everyone.”

The weekly broadcast will be hosted by longtime classical music host Chris Mohr, allowing listeners up and down the valley, wherever they are, the opportunity to listen to these iconic afternoon concerts live on Aspen Public Radio at 91.5 in Aspen and 88.9 throughout the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys, from Aspen to Glenwood Springs, Rifle to Eagle, and online at aspenpublicradio.org.

“I first heard an Aspen Festival Orchestra concert 44 years ago, and I haven't missed a year since,” shared Chris Mohr in regards to his anticipated return to the host chair. “For so many of us, these Sunday afternoon concerts are an important part of our musical experience. I'm thrilled to have the honor of hosting these live performances on Aspen Public Radio every Sunday this summer, complete with interviews of Music Festival musicians and a wonderful soundscape provided by the engineers at the Festival, fed live into our radio station and into your favorite listening environment."

Mohr will also be once again producing and broadcasting “Festival Notes” each morning to inform the community what is happening at the festival each day, beginning Wednesday, June 26; and the station will be archiving each week’s “High Notes” lecture series event alongside 2023 and 2022 recordings as part of Aspen Public Radio’s “Ideas, Speakers & Lectures” initiative, available at aspenpublicradio.org/high-notes.

“We are so excited to be broadcasting these concerts again in 2024, alongside daily announcements of what not to miss at this year’s 75th anniversary celebration, and our online audio archive of remarkable community events, including High Notes,” shared Breeze Richardson, Executive Director of Aspen Public Radio. “This festival is an important part of our community, and we’re honored to be connecting listeners to such amazing local content for free.”

Aspen Public Radio is grateful to long-time donors Judith Barnard and Michael Fain for making these broadcasts possible.

Concerts to be carried live take place at 4pm each Sunday and will include:



June 30 —Festival Orchestra: Renée Fleming, Pines of Rome

July 7 —Festival Orchestra: Hadelich, Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2

July 14 —Festival Orchestra: Beethoven “Triple” with Bell, Isserlis, Denk

July 21 —Festival Orchestra: Slatkin Conducts Copland, Gershwin

July 28 —Festival Orchestra: Mahler Symphony No. 9

August 4 —Festival Orchestra: Midori, Pictures at an Exhibition

August 11 —Festival Orchestra: Malofeev Plays Rachmaninoff

August 18 —Festival Orchestra: Spano Conducts Wagner, Ohlsson Plays Liszt

ABOUT ASPEN PUBLIC RADIOAspen Public Radio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner. Founded in 1980 as Roaring Fork Public Radio Translator, first broadcasting from Sy Coleman’s living room in 1981, Aspen Public Radio has now grown into one of the most relied upon news institutions in the Roaring Fork Valley. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts at 110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 134, Aspen, Colorado.

You can listen to Aspen Public Radio at 91.5FM and 88.9FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org from anywhere in the world.

----------------------------

ABOUT THE ASPEN MUSIC FESTIVAL AND SCHOOL

The AMFS is the United States’ premier classical music center for performance and education, presenting more than 400 musical events during its eight-week summer season in Aspen. The organization draws top classical musicians from around the world for a rich combination of performances of orchestral works, opera, chamber music, recitals, contemporary music, works by new or previously unrecognized voices, popular genres, family events, and talks, competitions, and classes.

About 500 music students from 40 U.S. states and 40 countries come each summer to play in four orchestras, sing, conduct, compose and study with more than 100 artist-faculty members who come from the orchestras of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas, the Metropolitan Orchestra, and the leading conservatories and music schools like The Juilliard School, The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, and The Colburn School. Students represent the field’s best talent; many have already begun their professional careers, and others are on the cusp.

The AMFS is deeply committed to community and many events are free, including seating outside the Music Tent on the David Karetsky Music Lawn and in the Kaye Music Garden. Regular livestreams are free anywhere in the world. The AMFS also runs music programs in-school and after-school at most schools in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Renowned alumni include violinists Joshua Bell, Sarah Chang, Midori, Gil Shaham, and Robert McDuffie; pianists Joyce Yang, Orli Shaham, Conrad Tao, Yuja Wang, and Wu Han; conductors Marin Alsop, James Conlon, Leonard Slatkin and Joshua Weilerstein; composers William Bolcom, Philip Glass, David Lang, Augusta Read Thomas, Bright Sheng and Joan Tower; vocalists Isabel Leonard, Jamie Barton, Sasha Cooke, Danielle de Niese, Renée Fleming, Dawn Upshaw and Tamara Wilson; cellist Alisa Weilerstein; guitarist Sharon Isbin; bassist Edgar Meyer; and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.