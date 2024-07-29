Aspen Public Radio Launches App for Mobile Listening

You can now stream Aspen Public Radio from anywhere, thanks to the station’s new mobile app, available for iPhone & Android.

Download for free and listen to your favorite Aspen Public Radio and NPR radio programming simply by pressing play to listen live or use the app to:



explore Local News stories

listen to daily “Local Newscast” podcast episodes

hear archived recordings of area events, produced by community partners and made available as part of the “Ideas, Speakers & Lectures” initiative

submit your audio recordings to our “Sonic ID Project”

learn about community events on our new Cultural Events Calendar

Created for Aspen Public Radio by jācapps, a sister company to Jacobs Media, click “Listen Now” to hear the live radio broadcast any time day or night, or click through to aspenpublicradio.org and read (or listen to) top APR stories, explore Noticias en Español, and stay informed in the months ahead with our 2024 Election Guide –all available alongside the latest local, regional and national news.

Download now from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.