Aspen Election Squirm Nights 2025: Submit Your Questions

As Aspen residents prepare to vote in the March 4 municipal election, join us for a pair Squirm Nights, with mayoral candidates facing off on Wednesday, February 19, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Grassroots TV studios, and city council candidates facing off on Wednesday, February 26, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Both events will be broadcast live by Grassroots TV and Aspen Public Radio.

If you’d like to attend in person, there is limited seating available on February 19 (mayoral candidate debate); email Lauri Jackson at lauri@aspenpublicradio.org to request a seat.

Register here to reserve your seat for February 26 (city council candidate debate) at the Wheeler Opera House.

Co-produced by Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Daily News, The Aspen Times, and Grassroots TV, this important community tradition will be moderated by Aspen Daily News Editor in Chief Andre Salvail and Aspen Times Editor Ray Erku. The event will bring live candidate debate coverage to voters as they address broad municipal challenges and the contentious Entrance to Aspen ballot initiatives.

On February 26, the first hour will focus exclusively on one of the most significant and complex challenges facing our community: the Entrance to Aspen. With two competing ballot initiatives at stake in this election, our community’s decades-long discussion about transportation infrastructure has reached a critical decision point for voters. This dedicated hour will aim to provide an in-depth exploration of candidates' positions, including traffic congestion, environmental impact, public transportation integration and long-term community planning. The second hour will focus on broader municipal issues.

Do you have a question we should ask? Send your questions to apr@aspenpublicradio.org , with the subject “ELECTIONS” to have your submission considered. Please note: no questions will be taken from either live audience.

2025 Mayoral candidates (vote for one) include:



Katy Frisch

Rachael Richards

2025 City Council candidates (vote for two) include:



Emily Kolbe

Scot Woolley

Christine Benedetti

Torre

Tyler Wilkinson-Ray

John Doyle

Representatives from “Our Parks Our Space” who are advocating for Ballot Referendum 1 and opposed Referendum 2, along with representatives from “Aspenites for Action” who are advocating for Referendum 2, will be available in the lobby to share their views and answer questions.