Aspen Public Radio receives Top Honors from Colorado Broadcasters Association, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Edward R. Murrow Awards Competition

Each Spring, journalism associations throughout the country accept submissions across a number of reporting categories from eligible newsrooms with the goal of recognizing the best journalism in the nation.

The Colorado Broadcasters Association held its annual Awards of Excellence Gala last month to recognize outstanding achievements across Colorado’s broadcast industry. This year, the award ceremony honored standout work from across the state, “recognizing the dedication, innovation, and impact of the state’s broadcast community” with a record 513 radio entries, across numerous competition categories and market sizes.

Aspen Public Radio proudly received the contest’s top Award of Excellence for Best Station Website in CBA’s Medium Market Radio category, along with three Certificates of Merit for work done in 2024. Submissions were judged by out-of-state professional broadcasters against entries from other radio stations in the state’s medium-sized radio market, which includes public and commercial stations in 36 communities across the state, including Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Vail, Dillon, Steamboat Springs, Durango, Alamosa, Delta, Craig, and more.

Aspen Public Radio was recognized with Certificates of Merit in the following categories:



A complete 2024 CBA awards list by market is available here .

These distinctions build on awards received by Aspen Public Radio from the Colorado Broadcasters Association for work done in 2023 , 2022 and 2021 , and contribute to the station’s continued recognition of excellence in local journalism.

The same night, the Colorado Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists announced the winners of the 2025 Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism competition. More than 80 news media outlets and 20 freelancers from Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico entered the contest, which was judged by the Los Angeles Press Club. In all, the contest saw more than 1,850 entries.

Competing against radio, television, newspaper and digital outlets, Aspen Public Radio submits work in the “medium newsroom” category and was recognized with two first-place awards, received in the following categories:



The judge who gave Kaya Williams first place for her impressive investigative reporting wrote, “Thoughtful writing and deep reporting elevate the wonderful narrative of this piece. Overall, outstanding journalism.”

Aspen Journalism was the only other media outlet in the Roaring Fork Valley who was recognized in this year’s Top of the Rockies competition, winning seven awards across a number of categories. Read more here .

A complete 2024 Top of the Rockies awards list by contest is available here .

Lastly, this week it was announced that Aspen Public Radio has been named as a Regional Winner in the prestigious 2025 Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), honoring work done in 2024.

Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Region 3 comprises Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, and Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award.

Aspen Public Radio has received top regional honors in the following categories:

