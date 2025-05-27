Public Radio in Colorado and NPR Sue White House to Protect Press Freedom

A joint statement of Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio and KSUT Public Radio

Free press is not optional in a democracy — it is foundational. At a time when trust in American institutions is fragile and disinformation is rampant, the public’s access to independent, verified news and information is more essential than ever.

As nonprofit public media organizations, each of our stations exist to serve the people of our communities and Colorado with independent, fact-based journalism. We take our role very seriously. Our mission — and our responsibility — is grounded in the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of the press and protects our ability to hold those in power to account without interference. This includes protection against government interference in our editorial decisions as well as in purchasing, acquiring, producing and broadcasting information.

Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio and KSUT Public Radio have joined this important lawsuit because we believe the recent executive order threatens that core constitutional protection. This is not about politics — it is about principle. When the government tries to limit press freedom or control the flow of information, we have not only the right, but the obligation, to speak out and defend our rights that make independent journalism possible.

These participating Colorado stations reflect the diversity of public radio across the country — we are each independent, nonprofit organizations that represent rural, mountain and urban communities and together serve every district of Colorado. We also share a deep commitment to providing local, fact-based news and information without government interference.

We stand with NPR in invoking the First Amendment to protect the vital role that independent journalism plays in a healthy, functioning democracy.

This is active litigation. Therefore, no additional comment is available at this time.