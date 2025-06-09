Aspen Public Radio’s 2025 Nonprofit Volunteer Fair will take place Wednesday, August 27 in Glenwood Springs

On Wednesday, August 27, join friends and fellow listeners from 2-6 p.m. for a fun, family-friendly FREE gathering to celebrate our remarkable community at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library (815 Cooper Avenue, Glenwood Springs).

Enjoy a performance stage, food trucks, and great programming as you explore our third annual convening of area nonprofits for the 2025 Nonprofit Volunteer Fair to find out how you can volunteer with one (or more!) amazing nonprofit organizations working throughout the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys. Participating and invited organizations include:

Alpine Legal Services

American Red Cross

Aspen Thrift Shop*

Ascendigo*

Aspen Valley Land Trust*

AZYEP*

Buddy Program

Carbondale Arts*

Carbondale Clay Center

Challenge Aspen*

Chris Klug Foundation*

Colorado Animal Rescue (C.A.R.E.)

Colorado CASA*

Cook Inclusive*

EcoFlight

English in Action

Gay For Good*

Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley

HeadQuarters*

High Country Volunteers

KDNK Community Radio

LIFT-UP*

Mount Sopris Nordic Council

Response*

River Center of New Castle*

Roaring Fork Audubon

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers

Smiling Goat Ranch

Valley View Hospital*

Windwalkers

YouthZone

*invited to participate / pending

More details about this year’s event will be available closer to the event!

***

About Aspen Public Radio: Aspen Public Radio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts at 110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 134, Aspen, Colorado. You can listen to Aspen Public Radio at 91.5FM and 88.9FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org from anywhere in the world.