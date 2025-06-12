Support Aspen Public Radio for an invitation to Global Fire!

Join us for an unforgettable culinary experience during the iconic Food & Wine weekend on Saturday, June 21 from 6 to 9pm. Set at Aspen’s historic Smuggler Mine, Global Fire, presented by Aspen Collection, is a live-fire culinary experience where the past and present meet over flame, benefitting Aspen Public Radio. The evening will feature global flavors, celebrity chefs, and an atmosphere of fire-lit revelry while overlooking Aspen.

2025 Host Committee members:

CCY Architects

Amé & Mike Damaso

Lori Dresner & Pete Wycoff

Alex Kelloff

Rowland + Broughton

Sally Sakin & Duncan Barber

Melissa Temple, Global Real Estate Advisor

For a second year, Aspen Collection, the innovation engine of Aspen One (formerly known as Aspen Skiing Company), is partnering with Taste Network to create Global Fire, a celebration of good food and outdoor fire cooking with a cause, to benefit Aspen Public Radio. Make a donation of $500 or more to secure your invitation as an impactful way to give back to Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley in support of the station’s emergency infrastructure.

Located in Aspen’s oldest operating silver mine, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987, this remarkable location provides a unique backdrop for the evening —and puts Aspen Public Radio’s primary broadcast tower on Smuggler Mountain, which is in need of replacement, center stage.

Click here to make your gift.

There are no publicly-available tickets to this event. Donations are tax deductible, benefitting Aspen Public Radio, and donors will be recognized in the station’s 2025 Impact Report.

How Your Support Makes a Difference:

In 2021, Aspen Public Radio contracted for an inspection of the station’s main KAJX tower and antenna, which disclosed a number of problems in need of immediate attention, and confirmed that a complete replacement of the current infrastructure is needed.

Included in the project outline are a new modular communications building, a new tower and antenna, a larger propane tank and rewiring of the generator to current safety standards. To facilitate this work, engineering consulting services, geotechnical analysis, and road improvements have all been secured. The project is estimated to cost approximately $350,000 and will require Planning & Zoning approval from Pitkin County.

The Aspen Public Radio tower on Smuggler Mountain is Pitkin County’s ONLY publicly-owned radio tower, and radio is still the most affordable and accessible way to get immediate emergency information out to our community.

Rebuilding the Smuggler Mountain transmitter site will keep our broadcast reliable and available for the next 30 years –for daily news and information, but also for wildfire evacuation or other life-saving emergency communications.