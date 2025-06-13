Aspen Public Radio celebrates Aspen Ideas Festival with live broadcast coverage again in 2025

Beginning Monday, June 23, Aspen Public Radio will continue the tradition of airing select live and same-day-delayed broadcasts of sessions from the Aspen Ideas Festival.

The flagship gathering of the Aspen Institute, the Aspen Ideas Festival brings brilliant leaders and thinkers from around the globe to discuss the ideas that will shape tomorrow and help us understand today. Exploring critical issues of the day, and uncovering ideas that spark wonder, the schedule includes exceptional speakers including public officials, artists, scientists, authors, business executives, scholars, economists, foreign policy specialists, entrepreneurs, and leaders of all kinds.

Coverage will be available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org, continuing through Tuesday, July 1.

The 2025 live broadcast schedule will include the following sessions:



Additionally, Aspen Public Radio will air the following sessions as a special broadcast beginning at 8:00 p.m. MT each evening:



Review the complete schedule here: https://www.aspenideas.org/schedule .

Thank you to Obermeyer Wealth Partners for making Aspen Ideas Festival programming on Aspen Public Radio possible.

Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice.