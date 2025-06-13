Aspen Public Radio celebrates Aspen Ideas Festival with live broadcast coverage again in 2025
Beginning Monday, June 23, Aspen Public Radio will continue the tradition of airing select live and same-day-delayed broadcasts of sessions from the Aspen Ideas Festival.
The flagship gathering of the Aspen Institute, the Aspen Ideas Festival brings brilliant leaders and thinkers from around the globe to discuss the ideas that will shape tomorrow and help us understand today. Exploring critical issues of the day, and uncovering ideas that spark wonder, the schedule includes exceptional speakers including public officials, artists, scientists, authors, business executives, scholars, economists, foreign policy specialists, entrepreneurs, and leaders of all kinds.
Coverage will be available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org, continuing through Tuesday, July 1.
The 2025 live broadcast schedule will include the following sessions:
- Monday, June 23: 11:40am–12:30pm MT | Imagine a World Without Disease with Daniel Skovronsky and Alice Park
- Monday, June 23: 1:40pm–02:30pm MT | What Fuels a Good Life? with Allison Aubrey and Shigehiro Oishi
- Tuesday, June 24: 11:40am–12:30pm MT | The Future of Vaccine Science with John Torres, Frances Lund, Vinod Balachandran and Buddy Creech
- Tuesday, June 24: 4:20pm–05:10pm MT | In Conversation with NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya with Stefanie Ilgenfritz
- Wednesday, June 25: 9:00am–09:50am MT | When Health Care Goes to Court with Melissa Murray, Kannon Shanmugam and Kimberly Atkins Stohr
- Thursday, June 26: 11:00am–11:50am MT | Allstate Presents: Trust—The Oxygen of Democracy with David Brooks, Tom Wilson, Fareed Zakaria and Jenn White
- Thursday, June 26: 2:10pm–03:30pm MT | Raising Humans in an AI World with Perri Peltz, Laura Marquez-Garrett, Megan Garcia and Michael Rich
- Friday, June 27: 11:00am–11:50am MT | Flashpoint: Leadership and the Immigration Debate with David Leonhardt, Anthony D. Romero, Brian Kemp and Mike Johnston
- Friday, June 27: 12:50pm–01:40pm MT | Ford’s CEO on the Essential Economy and Its Untapped Potential with Walter Isaacson and Jim Farley
- Monday, June 30: 12:50pm–01:40pm MT | The State of the Fourth Estate with Jelani Cobb, Jonah Goldberg, Julie Pace and Samantha Barbas
- Monday, June 30: 2:10pm–03:00pm MT | Roadblock: Have Progressive Politics Killed Progress? with Fareed Zakaria, Vishaan Chakrabarti and Marc Dunkelman
- Tuesday, July 1: 9:15am–10:05am MT | Judging the Supremes with with Neal Katyal, Pamela Karlan, Gregory Garre and Jess Bravin
- Tuesday, July 1: 12:50pm–01:40pm MT | Closing Session with Teddy Abrams, Sean Penn, Ann Lee, Graham Veysey and Mary Louise Kelly
Additionally, Aspen Public Radio will air the following sessions as a special broadcast beginning at 8:00 p.m. MT each evening:
- Monday, June 23 | Influencers: The New Health Messengers? with Jon LaPook, Courtney Gray Haupt, Steve Rathje and Nina Vasan
- Monday, June 23 | Anxious Girls, Lonely Boys with Lisa Damour, Jacqueline Howard, Sema Sgaier and Christopher Pepper
- Tuesday, June 24 | Building a Digital Doppelgänger with John Torres, Kristin Myers, David Hoganson and Caroline Chung
- Tuesday, June 24 | Rethinking Aging with Kenneth Davis, Myechia Minter-Jordan, David Rehkopf and Allison Aubrey
- Wednesday, June 25 | Opening Session with Walter Isaacson and Fareed Zakaria
- Thursday, June 26 | Losing Our Religion—Keeping What Matters with Krista Tippett, Shira Stutman, David DeSteno and Gregory Boyle
- Thursday, June 26 | Jake Sullivan Gets to the Essence of Things with Fareed Zakaria
- Friday, June 27 | Aging, Caregiving, and the Future of Wealth with Debra Whitman, Saeju Jeong, Peter Kaldes and Kristy Fercho
- Friday, June 27 | On Tariffs and Trade Wars with Gillian Tett, Michael Froman, Zanny Minton Beddoes, Marc Fasteau and Ian Fletcher
- Monday, June 30 | Assessing the New World Order with Fareed Zakaria, David Petraeus, Susan Rice and John Bolton
- Monday, June 30 | From the Age of Globalization to the Age of AI: Making Sense of a World Transformed with Michael Sandel, Thomas Friedman and Mary Louise Kelly
- Tuesday, July 1 | Unexpected Hope: What Can Religious Traditions Offer Today? with Elaine Pagels and Pico Iyer
- Tuesday, July 1 | Practical Paths to Peace in Ukraine with Alexander Vindman
Review the complete schedule here: https://www.aspenideas.org/schedule.
Thank you to Obermeyer Wealth Partners for making Aspen Ideas Festival programming on Aspen Public Radio possible.
Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice.