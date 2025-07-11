Tune in for Special Broadcasts from the 2025 Aspen Security Forum
The 2025 Aspen Security Forum will feature domestic and international government officials, business executives, leading academics, and noted journalists from around the world.
The annual event aims to address the state of the global security today: deadly and destabilizing conflicts in the Middle East and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continue to challenge the world order, new alliances and trade agreements are evolving, and societies are racing to come to terms with artificial intelligence and other technologies, impacting every part of our lives.
However, the vast majority of the world’s citizens, including its leaders, share something deeply human— writes Anja Manuel, Executive Director of the Aspen Security Forum in her 2025 welcome message —a desire to reduce conflict, to build stability, and to create a more prosperous world.
Since 2013, Aspen Public Radio has been bringing listeners sessions from the Aspen Security Forum and will do so once again this year, producing a special broadcast at 8pm each evening, Tuesday, July 14, through Friday, July 18, available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org.
This year's broadcasts will include the following sessions:
Day 1: Tuesday, July 15 (8pm)
The China Challenge: Rivalry and the Road Ahead
- Nicholas Burns, Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; Former Ambassador of the United States to China; Roy and Barbara Goodman Family Professor of the Practice of Diplomacy and International Relations, Harvard Kennedy School
- Reinhard Bütikofer, Senior Adviser, European Policy Center; Former Member, European Parliament
- Elizabeth Economy, Hargrove Senior Fellow and Co-Director of the U.S., China, and the World Program, Hoover Institution, Stanford University; Former Senior Advisor for China, U.S. Department of Commerce
- Moderator: Lingling Wei, The Wall Street Journal
Tanks But No Tanks: The Future of European Defense
- Baiba Braže, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Latvia
- Wolfgang Schmidt, Former Federal Minister and Head of the Chancellery; Chairman, Board of Trustees, MSC Foundation
- Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, Special Envoy of the Secretary General on the Situation of Children of Ukraine, Council of Europe; Former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Iceland
- Julie Smith, President, Clarion Strategies; Former U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO
- Moderator: Shashank Joshi, The Economist
Day 2: Wednesday, July 16 (8pm)
The Rapid Evolution of Warfare
- General Randall Reed, Commander, U.S. Transportation Command
- Lt Gen Jeffrey Kruse, Director, Defense Intelligence Agency
- Chris Brose, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Anduril
- Moderator: Courtney Kube, NBC News
Israel at a Crossroads
- Amos Yadlin, President and Founder, MIND Israel; Former Chief, IDF Intelligence Directorate
- Michael Herzog, Former Ambassador of Israel to the United States; Tisch Distinguished Fellow, Washington Institute for Near East Policy
- Brett McGurk, Venture Partner, Lux Capital; Former National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa
- Dan Senor, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Elliott Investment Management L.P.
- Moderator: Mary Louise Kelly, NPR
Day 3: Thursday, July 17 (8pm)
Frontlines and Fault Lines: Russia, Ukraine, and Beyond
- Condoleezza Rice, Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; Tad and Dianne Taube Director and Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy, Hoover Institution, Stanford University; 66th U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State
- Pasi Rajala, Political State Secretary to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defence, Finland
- Halyna Yanchenko, Member, Supreme Council of Ukraine; Head of Investment Taskforce for Defense Industry
- Susan Glasser, Staff Writer and Columnist, The New Yorker
- Moderator: Andrea Mitchell, NBC News
A Turning Point for Tehran?
- Stephen Hadley, Founding Principal, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC; Former U.S. National Security Advisor
- Rachel Bronson, Senior Advisor, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists
- Vali Nasr, Majid Khadduri Professor of Middle East Studies and International Affairs, School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University
- David Sanger, White House and National Security Correspondent, The New York Times
- Moderator: Dafna Linzer, U.S. News and World Report
Day 4: Friday, July 18 (8pm)
The View from the Senate
- Chris Coons, U.S. Senator for Delaware, U.S. Senate
- John Cornyn, U.S. Senator for Texas, U.S. Senate
- Mark Warner, U.S. Senator for Virginia, U.S. Senate
- Moderator: Peter Baker, The New York Times
The Long View From Aspen
- Condoleezza Rice, Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; Tad and Dianne Taube Director and Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy, Hoover Institution, Stanford University; 66th U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State
- Robert Gates, Principal, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC; 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense
- Jake Sullivan, Kissinger Professor of the Practice of Statecraft and World Order, Harvard Kennedy School; Former U.S. National Security Advisor
- Moderator: TBA
Click here to read the full 2025 welcome message from Anja Manuel, Executive Director of the Aspen Strategy Group and Aspen Security Forum.
Review the complete 2025 schedule here: https://www.aspensecurityforum.org/aspen-security-forum/2025-asf/agenda/
Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice.