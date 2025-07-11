Tune in for Special Broadcasts from the 2025 Aspen Security Forum

The 2025 Aspen Security Forum will feature domestic and international government officials, business executives, leading academics, and noted journalists from around the world.

The annual event aims to address the state of the global security today: deadly and destabilizing conflicts in the Middle East and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continue to challenge the world order, new alliances and trade agreements are evolving, and societies are racing to come to terms with artificial intelligence and other technologies, impacting every part of our lives.

However, the vast majority of the world’s citizens, including its leaders, share something deeply human— writes Anja Manuel, Executive Director of the Aspen Security Forum in her 2025 welcome message —a desire to reduce conflict, to build stability, and to create a more prosperous world.

Since 2013, Aspen Public Radio has been bringing listeners sessions from the Aspen Security Forum and will do so once again this year, producing a special broadcast at 8pm each evening, Tuesday, July 14, through Friday, July 18, available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org.

This year's broadcasts will include the following sessions:

Day 1: Tuesday, July 15 (8pm)

The China Challenge: Rivalry and the Road Ahead



Nicholas Burns , Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; Former Ambassador of the United States to China; Roy and Barbara Goodman Family Professor of the Practice of Diplomacy and International Relations, Harvard Kennedy School

Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; Former Ambassador of the United States to China; Roy and Barbara Goodman Family Professor of the Practice of Diplomacy and International Relations, Harvard Kennedy School Reinhard Bütikofer , Senior Adviser, European Policy Center; Former Member, European Parliament

Senior Adviser, European Policy Center; Former Member, European Parliament Elizabeth Economy , Hargrove Senior Fellow and Co-Director of the U.S., China, and the World Program, Hoover Institution, Stanford University; Former Senior Advisor for China, U.S. Department of Commerce

Hargrove Senior Fellow and Co-Director of the U.S., China, and the World Program, Hoover Institution, Stanford University; Former Senior Advisor for China, U.S. Department of Commerce Moderator: Lingling Wei , The Wall Street Journal

Tanks But No Tanks: The Future of European Defense



Day 2: Wednesday, July 16 (8pm)

The Rapid Evolution of Warfare



Israel at a Crossroads



Day 3: Thursday, July 17 (8pm)

Frontlines and Fault Lines: Russia, Ukraine, and Beyond



Condoleezza Rice , Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; Tad and Dianne Taube Director and Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy, Hoover Institution, Stanford University; 66th U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State

Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; Tad and Dianne Taube Director and Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy, Hoover Institution, Stanford University; 66th U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State Pasi Rajala , Political State Secretary to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defence, Finland

Political State Secretary to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defence, Finland Halyna Yanchenko , Member, Supreme Council of Ukraine; Head of Investment Taskforce for Defense Industry

Member, Supreme Council of Ukraine; Head of Investment Taskforce for Defense Industry Susan Glasser , Staff Writer and Columnist, The New Yorker

Staff Writer and Columnist, The New Yorker Moderator: Andrea Mitchell , NBC News

A Turning Point for Tehran?



Day 4: Friday, July 18 (8pm)

The View from the Senate



The Long View From Aspen



Condoleezza Rice , Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; Tad and Dianne Taube Director and Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy, Hoover Institution, Stanford University; 66th U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State

Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; Tad and Dianne Taube Director and Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy, Hoover Institution, Stanford University; 66th U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State Robert Gates , Principal, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC; 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense

Principal, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC; 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense Jake Sullivan , Kissinger Professor of the Practice of Statecraft and World Order, Harvard Kennedy School; Former U.S. National Security Advisor

Kissinger Professor of the Practice of Statecraft and World Order, Harvard Kennedy School; Former U.S. National Security Advisor Moderator: TBA

Click here to read the full 2025 welcome message from Anja Manuel, Executive Director of the Aspen Strategy Group and Aspen Security Forum.

Review the complete 2025 schedule here: https://www.aspensecurityforum.org/aspen-security-forum/2025-asf/agenda/

Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice.