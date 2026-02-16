Aspen Public Radio Presents: The 7th Annual Liar’s Contest

Could that be true? Would they really lie to you? Join NPR’s Peter Sagal, host of public radio’s favorite game show Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!, along with Aspen “celebrities” Steve Child, Chris Wheatley, Torre and Mayor Rachael Richards to judge this year’s storytellers for what’s sure to be another memorable night of oral storytelling! Will we all be fooled? Audience participation will be encouraged as Nina Gabianelli, Mike Monroney, Doc Eason, and Sylvia Wendrow take the stage at the historic Wheeler Opera House in downtown Aspen to “tell” us a story…

“Bringing generations together through the magic of storytelling is something the Roaring Fork Valley Storytellers, previously known as Spellbinders, has been doing since our founding by Germaine Dietsch in 1997,” shared Jill Sheeley, the proud President of RFV Storytellers.

”Six years ago we were inspired by NPR’s Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! to create the Liar’s Contest and I cannot believe we will have the show’s host, Peter Sagal, here to judge this year’s event!”

Tickets are available now on aspenshowtix.com . They are $20 per person and support Aspen Public Radio’s non-profit journalism service for the Roaring Fork Valley.

Doors open at 5:30pm for drinks at the cash bar before finding a seat for this annual event, highlighting the work of our local Spellbinders, the Roaring Fork Valley Storytellers, advocating for oral storytelling as a natural avenue to developing literacy skills, engendering a love of stories, and enabling children and adults alike to dream, imagine, and hope.

Are you an author, teacher, or educator? We’d love to extend you a special ‘buy one, get one free’ discount code to attend with a friend. Just call Aspen Public Radio at 970-920-9000 for the discount code to use at aspenshowtix.com.

Produced in collaboration with Aspen Public Radio and the historic Wheeler Opera House.

***

This event is made possible by the generosity of lead sponsor Obermeyer Wealth Partners, a local investment advisor and financial planning firm. Additional support comes from Aspen Public House, City of Aspen, Aspen Thrift, and Alpine Bank.

***

Storytellers:

Nina Gabianelli studied theatre and music in college and graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre from Boston Conservatory. After a decade+ career in New York City, working regionally and singing in the NYC cabaret circuit, Nina moved west. For the past 26+ years, she has called the Roaring Fork Valley her home. Most audiences remember her from years at the infamous Crystal Palace in Aspen, however she has performed with almost every theatre company in the valley, from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. Nina serves on the boards of the Wheeler Opera House and Thunder River Theatre Company. She is also a founding member of Consensual Improv. Nina led the education and program department for the Aspen Historical Society for 16 years. Nina and her staff created dozens of programs and tours for guests of all ages and abilities. Nina is a proud member of Roaring Fork Valley Storytellers, sharing the art of oral storytelling with children and adults throughout the Valley. She is thrilled to have found a community that supports her passions and allows her to grow as an artist and a storyteller!

Mike Monroney is a Colorado native and performed, wrote, and sold wine at the fabled Crystal Palace in Aspen until its closure in 2008. He became the “History Coach” for Aspen Historical Society, and his play, “A Briefly Complete History of Aspen” has been performed statewide and nationally. He has acted and/or directed for Theatre Aspen, Aspen Fringe, Thunder River Theatre Company, Hudson Reed Ensemble, The Broadway Players, and Aspen Community Theater. If you’ve been around a while, you might have seen him on Channel 8 and 16 or heard him on KAJX. His 2017 production of “Constellations” at TRTC was nominated for three Henry awards including Best Production of a Play and Best Director. Mike is one of the founding members of “Consensual Improv” and performs regularly with the group up and down the Roaring Fork Valley. Now sorta-retired, he teaches skiing at Buttermilk and Public Speaking for Colorado Mountain College.

Doc Eason is a Colorado magic institution — magician, author, and longtime Snowmass performer known for razor-sharp wit, masterful sleight of hand, and fearless audience interaction. For 27 years, he headlined the legendary Tower Comedy Magic Bar in Snowmass Village and has continued to perform and amaze in Snowmass and Aspen for another astounding 22 years. A multiple award-winner from the Academy of Magical Arts at Hollywood’s Magic Castle, including Close-Up Magician of the Year, Doc has appeared on national television, including NBC’s World’s Greatest Magic, and his memoir, Cocktails & Doc Tales, shares stories from his life in magic around the world. Whether performing live or stepping up to the microphone, Doc Eason brings quick thinking, charm, and just enough misdirection to keep audiences guessing.

Sylvia Wendrow is a “born and raised” midwestern transplant who left the land of many lakes to settle in the Roaring Fork Valley when she discovered one could ski down real mountains on real snow, as well as continue to hike and bicycle on beautiful Colorado trails. In her professional career, Sylvia was a speech and language pathologist working with toddlers to teens in a public school special education program, who was delighted to discover she would be able to continue to encourage students’ development of listening skills and oral language as a Spellbinders storyteller. “I think my background in vocal and instrumental music, theater, and dance also led me to this endeavor. I have always enjoyed learning about other cultures through reading and travel and continue to explore this in the stories I tell."