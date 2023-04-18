Aspen Words Literary Prize 2023

-
“The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories” explores themes of displacement, a search for home and family in the wake of violence in Afghanistan.
A tale of secrets, regrets and relationships became the novel “How Not To Drown in In a Glass of Water,” published last year as several conversations-turned-confessionals with a job counselor.
The author’s latest book, “The Consequences,” is a collection of short stories set mainly in the 1980s with a focus on the lives of Mexican and Mexican American farmworkers.
“All This Could Be Different” follows a young Indian woman to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for her first job, her first love and her first real friendships in the author’s first published novel.
“Calling For a Blanket Dance” is a coming-of-age story about a Native American and Mexican main character, Ever Geimausaddle, who navigates challenges Hokeah says he’s grappled with too.