Aspen Words Literary Prize 2024

In ‘Temple Folk,’ Aspen Words Literary Prize finalist Aaliyah Bilal pursues ‘the practice of empathy through literature’Bilal’s debut short story collection explores the rich and diverse experiences of Black American Muslims, from moments of humor and friendship to ones of tension and sorrow.
Themes of identity, ethics and resilience shape the finalists for this year’s Aspen Words Literary PrizeThe $35,000 award recognizes a work of fiction with a social impact. This year’s shortlist includes two short story collections and three novels, selected by a jury of celebrated authors.
The Aspen Words Literary Prize longlist includes 10 novels and four short story collections this year, all of which touch on major contemporary issues like climate change, racism and immigration.