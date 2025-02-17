-
Vying to replace a longtime Garfield County commissioner, District 2 candidates share their opinions on local issuesGarfield County Commissioner John Martin has served in the District 2 seat on the Board of County Commissioners since 1996. Republican Perry Will and Democrat Caitlin Carey, both of New Castle, are vying to be his replacement.
-
Starting on January 10th, Colorado’s general assembly will have 120 days to get its work for the year done. Rep. Elizabeth Velasco (D-Glenwood Springs) and Sen. Perry Will (R-New Castle) worked together in the interim session, and talked with APR about their priority bills for the year.