Employers In New York City To Be Required To Pay Sick Leave

Today's business news begins in the Big Apple.

MONTAGNE: New York City became the most populous place in the United States to require businesses to give employees paid sick leave. Mayor Michael Bloomberg had previously vetoed this requirement, but has now been overruled by the City Council.

New York joined Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and the state of Connecticut in requiring employers to provide paid time off for illness.