Next Pfister Hearing Will Include All Murder Suspects

Three defendants in a local homicide case are now on the same court schedule… at least, for now. That’s after a Pitkin County court hearing yesterday, Wednesday, March 26th, for Aspen resident Kathy Carpenter. The longtime local was the last of the three people arrested for the alleged murder of Aspen native Nancy Pfister. Carpenter appeared before Judge Gail Nichols yesterday, with court-appointed attorney was Greg Greer.

Greer asked Judge Nichols to take extra measures to prevent the prosecution from getting access to information about Carpenter’s activities while she is held in jail. Nichols declined, saying those concerns are protected by the Colorado Open Records Act. Nichols had previously made a similar decision in response to similar requests from public defenders and court appointed attorneys for William and Nancy Styler. Judge Nichols did approve attorney Greer’s request for a second defense attorney. Denver-based Counsel Kathleen Lord will also be representing Kathy Carpenter.

Carpenter and the Stylers are all charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. None have entered a plea yet. They were formally charged on March 18th, will appear together in court next Wednesday, April 2nd. That’s to set a preliminary hearing and a bond hearing. Carpenter is being held at the Garfield County Jail. William Styler is at the Pitkin County Jail, and Nancy Styler is at the Eagle County Jail. All three are being held without bail.