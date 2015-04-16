Mountain Edition - April 16, 2015

Good afternoon, it’s Mountain Edition.

Glenwood Springs swears-in two new city council members.

Pitkin County judges rule on three high profile cases.

Ballots go in the mail to voters for Aspen’s spring election.

As the Aspen chamber of commerce comes under fire for a campaign.

We’ll find out which candidates in the Aspen race have raised the most money so far.

Questions are raised about the main affordable housing program in the Upper Valley.

We hear from a Forest Service District ranger about controlled burns.

And noisy construction continues in the center of Aspen.

That’s ahead on Mountain Edition.