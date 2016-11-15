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PitCo ups spending on Thompson Divide

Aspen Public Radio | By Elizabeth Stewart-Severy
Published November 15, 2016 at 4:10 PM MST
savethethompsondivide.org

Pitkin County commissioners approved spending an additional $85,000 on preservation efforts in Thompson Divide on Tuesday.

Pitkin County has spent nearly a half a million dollars since 2010 to protect Thompson Divide from oil and gas exploration in the area, which is just outside Carbondale.

 
The Bureau of Land Management is expected to release a decision this week that cancels the 25 leases in the Thompson Divide, but that ruling is likely to face challenges.

 
Pitkin County attorney John Ely explained that the results of the election leave some doubt about how much more money the county will need to spend on this issue.

 
The Board of County Commissioners also approved additional expenditures on the detox center, Childcare Assistance Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

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Local News Pitkin County
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy
Aspen native Elizabeth Stewart-Severy is excited to be making a return to both the Red Brick, where she attended kindergarten, and the field of journalism. She has spent her entire life playing in the mountains and rivers around Aspen, and is thrilled to be reporting about all things environmental in this special place. She attended the University of Colorado with a Boettcher Scholarship, and graduated as the top student from the School of Journalism in 2006. Her lifelong love of hockey lead to a stint working for the Colorado Avalanche, and she still plays in local leagues and coaches the Aspen Junior Hockey U-19 girls.
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