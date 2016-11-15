PitCo ups spending on Thompson Divide

Pitkin County commissioners approved spending an additional $85,000 on preservation efforts in Thompson Divide on Tuesday.

Pitkin County has spent nearly a half a million dollars since 2010 to protect Thompson Divide from oil and gas exploration in the area, which is just outside Carbondale.



The Bureau of Land Management is expected to release a decision this week that cancels the 25 leases in the Thompson Divide, but that ruling is likely to face challenges.



Pitkin County attorney John Ely explained that the results of the election leave some doubt about how much more money the county will need to spend on this issue.



The Board of County Commissioners also approved additional expenditures on the detox center, Childcare Assistance Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.