Aspen considers changing tobacco laws

Aspen’s elected officials are considering two proposed laws that combat tobacco use. One of them would prohibit the sale of all tobacco products to individuals under the age of 21. Right now, you only have to be 18 to buy tobacco in Colorado.

The matter was originally brought forward by Dr. Kim Levin, Pitkin County’s medical officer, and representatives of the Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation. It’s part of an initiative called “Tobacco 21”.

The second ordinance sets out a licensing program for businesses that sell e-cigarettes.

City Council will discuss the proposal tonight.



