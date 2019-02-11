Tyler Hamm Dies In Snowmass Terrain Park Accident

Tyler Hamm, 20, died Sunday while snowboarding in the Snowmass Makaha Terrain Park. Hamm lived in Snowmass Village and worked for the Aspen Skiing Company at the Lynn Britt Cabin, an on-mountain restaurant near where the accident occured.

His co-workers released a joint statement Monday, calling Hamm a skilled worker and a kind and passionate person.

“Tyler was beloved by his friends and colleagues as a valuable and reliable team member, a skilled worker, and a kind, funny, and passionate person. While Tyler was only 20, he showed great professional maturity and exhibited a desire to deepen his skills in the kitchen and be an asset to his team. Tyler was a pro and a pleasure to work with. He was a keystone piece of our team, both professionally and spiritually. We miss him deeply.”

Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday riders on the Village Express lift called ski patrol to report that they had seen a man crash in the park below. Patrol found Hamm with no pulse and were unable to revive him. The Pitkin County Coroner's office released his name Monday.