A Glimpse Of Paraguay's Japanese Community

By Samantha Clark
Published December 17, 2019 at 9:01 AM MST
A boy lays on the baseball field
Ricardo Nagaoka

Upon first glance, Ricardo Nagaoka's photographs look like they're of Japan. Asian faces are surrounded by hallmarks of Japanese culture: ikebana, origami, baseball and kimonos. It's subverting this expectation that delights him the most.

"We read these visual cues and we instinctively say, 'Oh, this is probably in Japan,'" Nagaoka says. "I like making images that challenge what we initially believe."

Oranges growing on a tree.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka
Left: A portrait of an older man. Right: A detail of an older car door covered in red dirt.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka

He explores this idea with the landscape. Red dust covers walls and cars. Children play and adults work in the iron-rich fields. The distinctive burgundy earth of Paraguay, Nagaoka's country of birth, becomes a character of its own. It's where the title of his zine gets its name, Tierra Colorada.

"Photographing Japanese people — many of who are like me, on Paraguayan soil — has always been this pursuit of challenging our natural instinct to categorize and frame people on simple terms," he explained.

A curtain covers a window at sunset.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka
Clockwise from top left: A woman wears a pink kimono. Red and white flowers are an ikebana arrangement. A teenage boy sits at a formal party. Men gather champagne flutes next to a white cake.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka

Nagaoka's grandparents moved to Paraguay as part of a second wave of Japanese immigrants who came to South America after World War II. Nagaoka and his parents grew up in Paraguay until he was 12, when they too became immigrants. His family left for Canada, and he later attended college at the Rhode Island School of Design. He has since lived in the United States, where issues about identity remain prevalent in the national discourse.

Colorful origami cranes are strung together and hang from the ceiling.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka
Kids play with paper planes.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka

"I'm Japanese by blood, but ethnically more Latin American," Nagaoka says. "Where do I stand in conversations about cultural identity?"

Growing up as a sansei, a Japanese term for the grandchildren of immigrants, led him to question the importance of his cultural identity as new generations come and old ones go. He wonders: How much Japanese heritage does one hold on to and how much does one assimilate? Many of his photographs focus on children, the fourth generation that will next grapple with this syncretic culture too.

Kids play and lay on the ground in a courtyard.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka
Left: Silos are seen behind a wall. Right: A man wearing a soccer jersey sits in a plastic chair as the sunsets.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka
Children play in the sand of a baseball field next to a pile of baseballs.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka
Left: A child wears a baseball cap and glove. Right: The chalk line on a baseball diamond is smudged.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka
Siblings stand in the street and put an arm around each other.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka
Left: A hand is placed on a hip of a person wearing all blue standing against a blue background. Right: Laundry hangs on a clothesline.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka

Nagaoka says Paraguay feels like a distant home. Most of his family still lives there, but he couldn't visit for about four years because of visa restrictions. When he returned for a month last year, he made these images while visiting the small towns, called colonias, where the Japanese initially settled, recontextualizing Japanese people within the Latin American setting.

"It's interesting how you can break people's preconceptions of what a culture can be or is," Nagaoka says.

A portrait of a young woman.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka
The sun sets near a soy field.
/ Ricardo Nagaoka
/
Ricardo Nagaoka

Samantha Clark is a writer and photo editor based in Washington. Follow her on Instagram @samanthabrandyclark.

