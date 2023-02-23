Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, February 23
On today's newscast: Aspen, Roaring Fork and Garfield Re-2 schools are safe and have resumed classes after Wednesday's threat, Aspen city council and mayoral candidates participated in a forum hosted by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, officials in our region want to ramp up American uranium production to power future nuclear reactors, local author Paul Andersen has produced a revised edition of “Moonlight Over Pearl,” and more.
