April 2023 Evergreen Giveaway: ACES Morning Birding Outing with Birds of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley author Rebecca Weiss

Discover the diverse birdlife of the Roaring Fork Valley on an early morning ACES birding outing with renowned Naturalist and author Rebecca Weiss this summer. Designed for birders of all experience levels, the outings focus on birding tips, sharing observations, and the fun of connecting with nature. Outings meet at either ACES’ Hallam Lake Nature Preserve in Aspen or Rock Bottom Ranch in Basalt and begin with a brief orientation, followed by birding in the field. Every outing is a treasure hunt in the diverse habitat of the Roaring Fork Valley and offers rich opportunities to learn about bird behavior, identification, migration, and local habitats.

In addition, you'll get to take home and explore two copies of Rebecca Weiss and Mark Fuller's Birds of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.

About the Authors/Instructor:

Rebecca Weiss is an Aspen birding guide, writer, and Naturalist who has been leading birding programs at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies since 1993. Rebecca's research-based, experiential knowledge of natural history gives her bird species accounts a local appeal, while providing the information needed to assure positive identification in the field.

Photographer Mark Fuller has been a birder, naturalist, and photographer in the Roaring Fork Valley for over 40 years. Mark has taught ornithology and birding through Colorado Mountain College (CMC), Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES), and the Independence Pass Foundation, and his photographs have appeared in many local and regional publications. Mark's photographs in Birds of Aspen are all shot in the Roaring Fork River Valley.

