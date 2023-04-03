Monday, April 3

On today's newscast: the Aspen Airport reopened early Monday morning after a private jet went off the runway, voters in Glenwood Springs have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast their ballots, 171 teams raced in the annual Grand Traverse from Crested Butte to Aspen on Sunday, Utah is the latest state targeted by false reports of shooters at schools, and more.

