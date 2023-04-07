Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, April 7
On today's newscast: lawmakers will gather in Glenwood Springs on Friday to oppose the Uinta Basin Railway, Pitkin County is looking at different ways to redraw its commissioner district boundaries, students in Aspen and Colorado joined national protests against gun violence this week, "Stroll for Joel" takes place Saturday at Sunlight Mountain, and more.
