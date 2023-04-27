© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Thursday, April 27

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published April 27, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT
aspen_morning_news_logo-storypost.png

On today's newscast: Aspen Police find sexual assault allegations against former priest at St. Mary's Catholic Church to be unfounded, Pitkin County considers expanding its jail with a second floor, a rent control bill sponsored by Glenwood Springs Democrat Elizabeth Velasco was postponed indefinitely Tuesday night, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Aspen Public Radio Staff
See stories by Aspen Public Radio Staff