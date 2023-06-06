Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, June 6
On today's newscast: Xfinity/Comcast has been restored after an incident Monday caused internet and phone services to go down, the old Emma Store buildings near Basalt could turn into a community food storage facility, dozens of scientists are in town this week for a workshop and public panel discussion about the future of irrigation in a changing climate, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.