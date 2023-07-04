Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, July 4
On today's newscast: crews battling the Spring Creek Fire are prepared for Tuesday's red flag warning, Fourth of July celebrations will be taking place throughout the valley, Aspen Public Radio will be broadcasting the Aspen Music Festival concert live from the Benedict Tent starting at 4 p.m., and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.