Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, August 9
On today's newscast: the RV fire in Glenwood Springs disrupted internet services in the area, Garfield County is opposing potential limits to oil and gas on public lands, a democratic candidate is withdrawing from the race for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.