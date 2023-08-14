Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, August 14
On today's newscast: crews put out several small wildfires over the weekend including one in Glenwood Canyon, the city of Aspen will nail down some of the critical details on its Lumberyard affordable housing project Tuesday, Aspen resident John Gaston made the podium in the Leadville 100 mountain bike race, and more.
