Friday, September 1
On today's newscast: Rifle is still recovering from heavy rainfall that wreaked havoc on the city last week, fire experts and first responders addressed community concerns about wildfire at a public meeting in Aspen, two incumbent school board candidates in the Aspen and Roaring Fork school districts filed paperwork to run for reelection this fall, and more.
