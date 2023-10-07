'Wait Wait' for October 7, 2023: With Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar and panelists Shantira Jackson, Maz Jobrani, and Roy Blount, Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Blown Out Speaker; Vegas' Newest Attraction; Bad Dog!
Panel Questions
TSA For Your Vacay
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about the surprising origin of a beloved game, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on other solicitors
Solicitor General of the United States Elizabeth Prelogar plays our game called, "Solicitor General ... meet Solicitor Specific." Three questions about vacuum cleaner salesmen.
Panel Questions
China vs. the Zoo; Bites is the new black
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Science Rains On Our Meal; Dolphins Get Even Wilder; How NOT To Get A Tan
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, ow that Commander is out, who or what will be the Biden's next pet?
