Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, October 20
On today's newscast: The city of Aspen is cracking down on developer Mark Hunt’s hotel project in the old Crystal Palace building, Roaring Fork school board candidates share thoughts on how to make the district more environmentally sustainable, Garfield County is awarding over $600K in grant funding to local nonprofits, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.