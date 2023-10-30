November 2023 Evergreen member giveaway: Win a Gift Card to the Alpin Room on Snowmass Mountain

Get cozy and nourished after a morning on the hill in the Alpin Room atop Snowmass Mountain. When you sign up to give $15 a month this November, you’ll be entered to win a $150 gift certificate for lunch at the Alpin Room.

As you glide off the Alpine Springs chairlift mid-mountain on Snowmass, High Alpine greets you on the right: A large, window-covered building home to delicious grab-and-go, market-style food; a welcoming, lively bar; and of course, Alpin Room.

Inspired by several European cuisines, Alpin Room’s menu is a modern take on classic dishes found in the mountains of Switzerland, Austria, and particularly Alsace, France—think chicken cordon bleu, fondue, and yes, very good wine.

“When I think of Alpine cuisine, I think simple and hearty foods that warm the soul,” says Aspen Snowmass’ Culinary Director, Jim Butchart, who recently hired Cloud Nine’s former executive sous chef, Emily Oyer, to take the helm and reimagine Alpin Room’s menu. Oyer is a Food Network-featured chef who has competed—and won—on multiple cooking shows including Chopped 420, and most recently, Beat Bobby Flay, and plans to breathe new life into the Aspen Snowmass restaurant.

“I’m bringing passion. I always do,” says Oyer. “I have a big drive to make people happy with the food I create. I try to be infectious with my energy. A lot of people feel it, and it shows through my food.”

Don’t go light on shared dishes for the table—like a basket of warm, fluffy popovers served with butter and house-made jam. For classic Alsatian flavors, spring for Oyer’s delicious poutine featuring hand-cut potatoes covered in cheese curds and a rich yet simple gravy; or the tartiflette, a potato and caramelized onion fondue with three cheeses—MouCo Colorouge, cave-aged gruyere, and imported Swiss Emmental—served with pretzel bread. And to squeeze in some vegetables, try the butternut squash tossed in a creamy avocado dressing or the beet carpaccio with arugula and toasted pistachios.

