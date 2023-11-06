Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, November 6
On today's newscast: local nonprofit Voces Unidas is trying to help a group of people from Venezuela who have been living near the bridge at the entrance to Carbondale, Aspen's city council decided last week not to fly the Israeli or Ukrainian flags, students at Aspen High School are organizing a week of events to prevent teen suicide, and more.
