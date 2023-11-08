1A Remaking America: The 2023 election recap

For a handful of states, Election Day 2023 has come and gone.

Yesterday, Ohio became the seventh state to vote to protect abortion access in the state constitution. Voters in Kentucky decided to keep their Democratic governor. And Mississippi’s Republican governor held on despite a strong challenge from Elvis’ cousin.

And in Virginia, voters put Democrats in charge of the General Assembly next year – solidly rejecting the GOP governor’s push for a Republican trifecta. Although it’s an off-year election, the results in places like Ohio and Virginia could have implications for 2024 and beyond.

This show is part of 1A’s Remaking America collaboration with six partner stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

