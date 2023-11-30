December 2023 Evergreen member giveaway: Wheeler Season Package Experience

Get ready to be entertained this winter with a Wheeler Season Package Experience! This December, when you become an Evergreen member at Aspen Public Radio at $15 a month or more you will be entered to win a special 2024 season pass to the Wheeler Opera House, which includes:



Two (2) Passes to Aspen Laugh Festival

Tickets to Wheeler Presents 2024 Season Performances

Two (2) tickets to “Mike Birgibiglia: Please Stop the Ride” on March 23,2024 at 6:30pm Four (4) pairs of tickets (8 tickets total) to any “Wheeler Presents” show, based on availability; some exclusions apply

Private Backstage Tour of the Wheeler Opera House with Executive Director, Lisa Rigsby Peterson

…and free drinks! Pick up two (2) free drinks at every performance you attend

Since 1889, the historic Wheeler Opera House has been Aspen’s favorite year-round performance venue and has become the Roaring Fork Valley’s premiere site for concerts, films, festivals, lectures, and community events. The Wheeler has something for everyone this season and can’t wait to welcome you to these memorable experiences.

Ready to sign up for your chance to win? Become a monthly Evergreen member to be entered now. Already an Evergreen member? Thank you! You’ve already been automatically entered.

Throughout the Aspen Public Radio pledge drives/campaigns and at other times during the year, Aspen Public Radio may hold giveaways and opportunities. Visit here for a full list of rules.