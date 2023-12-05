Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, December 5
On today's newscast: A Glenwood Springs resident accused of threatening Summit County schools online last winter has pleaded guilty, Garfield County has approved a lease agreement with a company that makes wildfire detection technology, Colorado is putting $30 million into a statewide rental assistance fund, and more.
