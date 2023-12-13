Wednesday, December 13

On today's newscast: Garfield County health officials are partnering with the state to hold a vaccine and COVID-19 testing clinic at the refugee shelter in Carbondale, ranches have filed a lawsuit to delay wolf reintroduction on the Western Slope, the Thompson Divide is one step closer to a 20-year moratorium on oil and gas leasing, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.