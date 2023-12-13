Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, December 13
On today's newscast: Garfield County health officials are partnering with the state to hold a vaccine and COVID-19 testing clinic at the refugee shelter in Carbondale, ranches have filed a lawsuit to delay wolf reintroduction on the Western Slope, the Thompson Divide is one step closer to a 20-year moratorium on oil and gas leasing, and more.
