Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, January 8
On today's newscast: Pitkin County has reached a deal on what will be its most expensive Open Space and Trails purchase to date, Carbondale is partnering with the Roaring Fork School District to offer a new dinner service for migrants, drivers across the state are being warned to avoid travel due to blizzard conditions and icy roads, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.