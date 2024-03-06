Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, March 6
On today's newscast: commissioners passed a resolution Monday declaring Garfield County a “non-sanctuary county," Republicans in parts of our region showed more favor for Nikki Haley than the rest of the state, Wednesday night marks the 20th anniversary of the Empty Bowls program in Aspen, and more.
