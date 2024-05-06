Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, May 6
On today's newscast: two teens have been arrested in connection with the death of an Eagle Valley High School student, Highway 82 will undergo a major repaving project in Snowmass Canyon starting next week, Aspen’s city council will get an update on its strategic plan for affordable housing today, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.