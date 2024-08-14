Wednesday, August 14

On today's newscast: The Castle Creek Bridge has exceeded its design lifespan, and a 26-year-old record of decision lays out plans for a “preferred alternative," the third annual Raizado Festival comes back to Aspen this week, construction is officially beginning on 6th Street and North Landing in Glenwood Springs, and more.

