Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, August 14
On today's newscast: The Castle Creek Bridge has exceeded its design lifespan, and a 26-year-old record of decision lays out plans for a “preferred alternative," the third annual Raizado Festival comes back to Aspen this week, construction is officially beginning on 6th Street and North Landing in Glenwood Springs, and more.
Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.