How the presidential campaigns are working to earn Latino votes

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Around 1 in 5 voters here in the Silver State are Latino. Now, that's more political power than almost any other battleground state. Polls suggest former President Donald Trump has stronger Latino support than previous Republican campaigns. NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez is also reporting in Las Vegas this week, and here's his look at how the campaigns are working to earn Latino votes.

FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Walking out of a grocery store in a Latino neighborhood on the east side of Las Vegas, Flor Elena Fernandez says she's wrestling with who to vote for in this year's election.

FLOR ELENA FERNANDEZ: (Through interpreter) We are at a bit of a concerning moment for the country because there is a lot of controversy over the candidates.

ORDOÑEZ: With her 1 1/2-year-old son riding in the cart, Fernandez says she worries about the cost of food. She worries about the cost of living. And working as a housekeeping manager, Fernandez doesn't know who can fix what she sees as the bad economy.

F FERNANDEZ: (Through interpreter) We're all waiting for what is going to happen, especially us Hispanics.

ORDOÑEZ: Her mom is walking beside them, listening. She has kind of a knowing smile on her face. Fernandez smiles back at her mom.

F FERNANDEZ: (Through interpreter) She's already decided.

FLOR MARIA PARRA: (Through interpreter) Yes, for Kamala Harris.

ORDOÑEZ: Her mom, Flor Maria Parra, feels the vice president will not only run the country better but says Harris supports their community better.

PARRA: (Through interpreter) At least with Hispanics, she defends the Hispanics a lot, while Trump throws them out.

ORDOÑEZ: It's here in Las Vegas, where Trump unveiled his plan to eliminate taxes on tips, seen as a direct pitch largely to Latino workers who make up the backbone of the state's casino and hospitality industry.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: For those hotel workers and people that get tips, you're going to be very happy.

ORDOÑEZ: President Biden barely eked out a victory in Nevada, in part by winning 60% of the Latino vote. The Harris campaign is spending $3 million in Spanish-language radio this month, which it says is the largest investment in Hispanic media ever.

TED PAPPAGEORGE: Nevada, to be honest, should be Trump territory.

ORDOÑEZ: Ted Pappageorge of the state's powerful Culinary Workers Union says they've only just begun to dispatch their, quote, "army" of cooks and servers and room cleaners who will take a leave of absence to knock on doors six days a week for Harris and the Democrats.

PAPPAGEORGE: At the end of the day, we're competitive, and we outwork everybody.

ORDOÑEZ: The Trump campaign is also increasing their efforts to reach Latino voters. In Nevada, it's hosting Spanish phone banking sessions, postcard writing nights and trainings for local volunteers. Tony Fabrizio, Trump's lead pollster, argues that Harris' team is spending so much money on Latinos because they've lost so much ground in the community, especially in Nevada and Arizona.

TONY FABRIZIO: And I don't care whose national poll you look at - even yours, from NPR - it is really very clear that she is underperforming with Hispanics, not only nationally, but in these two key states.

ORDOÑEZ: Back at the supermarket, views of Trump are widely mixed. Alfredo Alcasar works in maintenance. He says he doesn't like how Trump talks about Latinos.

ALFREDO ALCASAR: (Through interpreter) I don't like to be minimized. Trump always minimizes us. And why, if we've done nothing bad? All we've done is try to contribute to the country as best we can.

ORDOÑEZ: But Pedro Fernandez, a carpenter - who is not related to Flor Elena and her mom - is less worried about Trump's rhetoric and more concerned about inflation and the cost of living.

PEDRO FERNANDEZ: (Through interpreter) Trump was stronger for the economy of the United States. We've been here 18 years, and when Trump was in power, the economy was stronger - better support.

ORDOÑEZ: As for Flor Elena Fernandez, she's torn. She agrees the economy is bad, but she also sees her mother's perspective.

PARRA: (Through interpreter) With Harris, there are higher expectations, and I hope she will be better.

F FERNANDEZ: (Through interpreter) Sorry to interrupt. We know that she has a plan, but we don't know how good it will be.

PARRA: (Through interpreter) That's right. We'll see what happens.

ORDOÑEZ: While she's not sure what direction she's going yet, Fernandez says she will choose someone. She says she's not going to miss this election. It'll be her first.

Franco Ordoñez, NPR News, Las Vegas. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.