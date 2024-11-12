Durango community comes together for Round Dance 101

A unique cultural event took place at the Durango Public Library recently, bringing the community together to learn about the significance and practice of round dances.

“Round Dance 101,” hosted by the Durango School District and the Native American Parent Advisory Committee, provided a platform to explore this traditional Indigenous ceremony.



A deep-rooted tradition

Jessie Waskahat, a renowned round dance singer from Canada, shared his profound connection to this cultural practice. He explained that round dances are not merely social gatherings, but spiritual experiences that foster healing and community.

“It’s like our life, I guess it’s life,” Waskahat said. “It’s pretty important to us for healings and like prayers. Good prayers, good feelings.”



Connecting youth to heritage

Caitlin LeClaire, a member of the Native American Parent Advisory Committee, highlighted the importance of such events for Native American youth in the community.

“It’s pretty important, especially for the Native American youth in the school district,” LeClaire said. “A lot of these events are to serve the youth and so that they can feel a little bit more connected to their culture.”

Orlando Griego, the Title 6 program manager for the Durango School District, emphasized the welcoming nature of round dances. He encouraged community members to participate in the upcoming round dance on Dec. 7.

“It’s healing, it’s fun, it’s everyone can participate,” Griego said. “You don’t have to be nervous. You just jump in there, and you smile, and it’s just to have a really good time.”

By providing information and addressing questions, the “Round Dance 101” event aimed to make the upcoming round dance more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Organizers hope to inspire greater community participation in this vital cultural tradition.

