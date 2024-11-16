Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, November 15
On today's newscast: The city of Aspen is launching an updated Map Aspen, Twenty-six organizations have signed a petition urging Colorado Parks and Wildlife to delay any additional wolf reintroductions, Jazz Aspen Snowmass announced just three artists for their winter Cafe series this week, and more.
Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.