Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, December 5
On today's newscast: Aspen Hall of Famer Bobby Mason died on Tuesday at 80 years old; Advocates for modular homes say the factory-built units could be part of the solution to the affordable housing crisis across our region; and Community members are invited to join a women’s backcountry party at Cripple Creek Backcountry in Carbondale tonight. Tune into these stories and more.