Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, December 6
On today's newscast: candidates interviewed for the Garfield County library board; Aspen City Councilman Bill Guth called to remove DEIB references from the 2025 policy agenda; and Pitkin County Open Space and Trails will receive a 240-acre land donation.
