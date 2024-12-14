Luigi Mangione retains high-profile former prosecutor as defense lawyer

A prominent attorney who once served as a Manhattan chief assistant district attorney will represent Luigi Mangione as he faces murder charges in New York for the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo is currently working at Agnifilo Intrater, which specializes in "complex and sensitive criminal matters," according to its website.

The law group confirmed on Saturday that Mangione retained Friedman Agnifilo, adding that she "will not be making any statements at this time."

Mangione, 26, is scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing in Pennsylvania on Dec. 23 regarding charges related to a 3D-printed gun and fake ID. He is currently being held without bail. Earlier this week, Mangione contested extradition to New York, where he faces murder charges. An online fundraiser made to help with Mangione's legal fees has so far raised over $97,000.

Friedman Agnifilo worked as a prosecutor for much of her career before she went into private practice in 2021.

For seven years, she was the second-in-command at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. She worked under Cyrus Vance Jr. — who was known for going after former film producer Harvey Weinstein, as well as President-elect Donald Trump.

At the Manhattan DA's office, Friedman Agnifilo prosecuted violent crime cases, including those that had "a mental health component," according to her law firm bio. She also served as the acting district attorney when Vance was out of the jurisdiction.

Two other attorneys from Agnifilo Intrater are representing Sean "Diddy" Combs in the criminal case against him, where he was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.

UnitedHealth Group CEO speaks out

The killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO on Dec. 4 sent shockwaves across the country. It also brought issues around health care access in the U.S. into sharp focus, with widespread anger directed at health insurance companies on social media.

On Friday, Andrew Witty, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, said he agreed that the health care system is flawed.

"We know the health system does not work as well as it should, and we understand people's frustrations with it," he wrote in an op-ed published in The New York Times.

"We understand and share the desire to build a health care system that works better for everyone," he added.

Witty added that Thompson was among those who "tried their best for those they serve." He wrote, "When a colleague proposed a new idea to Brian, he would always ask, 'Would you want this for your own family?' If not, end of discussion."

The UnitedHealth Group CEO ended the op-ed asserting that Thompson was dedicated to building a more affordable, transparent and compassionate health care — adding that it was those characteristics that he and others in UnitedHealth Group will emulate.

The op-ed received over 2,400 comments before the comments section was closed. Many of the responses were of readers unconvinced by Witty's statements.

Among the top recommended comments came from Ralph from Naples, Fla., who wrote, "I have read this twice, and in essence it says nothing. What is he proposing to change or improve?"

Another top comment came from Phil from London: "What happened to Mr Thompson was tragic, but to describe him as someone 'who was working to make health care better for everyone' is just patently false. He was working to maximize profits for the company's shareholders, that is the *sole* responsibility of a CEO and it continues to be the main reason why healthcare in the US is completely broken."

Copyright 2024 NPR